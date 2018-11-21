OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An arson suspect has been arrested in the 5-alarm fire that ripped through a massive Oakland townhouse complex construction project in October, authorities announced late Wednesday night.

Oakland police were assisted by agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive in making the arrest. No other details were immediately available.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Dustin Bellinger, 45, who also uses the name Faheem Bey, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Oakland, according to Alameda County jail records.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him with one felony count of maliciously damaging or destroying a building by means of fire or an explosive — a charge that carries a penalty of 5 to 20 years in prison.

The fire raced through the three-story, under-construction townhouse complex located in the 3200 block of Peralta St. in the early morning hours of October 23rd.

The complex — Oakland 2 Icehouse — stretched the length of an entire block, consisted of six buildings, 126 townhomes and was scheduled to open in December.

Oakland Fire Chief Darin White said his agency got several 911 calls reporting the blaze around 1:59 a.m. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke, towering flames and a blizzard of flying embers. The response was quickly elevated from two alarms to five alarms.

“There was a significant number of embers blowing eastward in large quantities,” White told reporters at an early morning news conference the day of the fire. “They had the potential of starting fires elsewhere.”

The embers did spark small fires that damaged two occupied homes and a boarded up structure on nearby Isabella, two blocks away.

A THIRD fire within 2 blocks of a huge construction fire in West Oakland. This in a shed outside a house. pic.twitter.com/9A4ZhKIHQJ — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) October 23, 2018

The blaze was the latest in series of suspicious fires that have gutted large housing projects under construction in the East Bay dating back to 2012. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf did not mince words when she talked with reporters about the cause of Tuesday’s fire.

“We do not know whether this fire was caused by an arsonist but we do know that arsonists have been trying to burn down housing projects in Oakland,” she said. “We are calling on everyone to be vigilant, to look out for this needed construction of housing.”

As was the case with several of the suspicious fires, ATF agents were sent to the scene to search for evidence of arson.

The fire scene also had as many as 16 surveillance cameras installed around it and a security guard was on duty at the time of the blaze. Tapes from the cameras were reviewed by investigators.

Flames could be seen for miles as Oakland called in mutual aid from nearby cities. Several streets were closed and approximately 30 people

were evacuated from neighboring Market Street residences as a precaution.

Meanwhile, firefighters were limited in their response because of safety concerns of the six buildings on fire.

The blaze was contained at around 4:45 a.m. and downgraded to 4 alarms. As many of the 90 firefighter remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots and pouring water on the smoldering debris.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury battling the flames.