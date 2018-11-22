SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From San Jose to Santa Rosa, churches and community groups opened their doors and provided a Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate.

One of the more famous Thanksgiving traditions is held annually at San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church where 5,000 meals will be serviced during the day.

“It’s about being able to give back to the community, you want to be able to better the community you live in,” said Sue Pon, who has earned the title ‘Turkey Queen’ for her carving talents during her 10 years of volunteering.

Pon teaches at San Francisco State and this year brought nine students with her to help with the meal.

“We may not have money, but we have time,” she said.

James Sampaga has been working at the Glide kitchen for 17 years.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Glide,” he said. “It takes a lot of volunteers to make this happen.”

Glide was not alone in the effort to help the less fortunate.

The St. Anthony Foundation began serving meals at 7:30 a.m. at its dining room at 121 Golden Gate Ave. while the Salvation Army will be delivering meals to seniors and homebound residents in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Meals on Wheels was expecting its biggest Thanksgiving Day delivery since it opened in 1970. Officials said the organization was geared up to deliver more than 2,000 holiday meals to seniors.

Here’s other Thanksgiving events you can take part in in San Francisco and Oakland.

San Francisco

Castro Country Club potluck

The annual Castro Country Club Thanksgiving potluck will take place on Thursday, November 22, at 1 p.m. at 4058 18th St. Everyone is welcome at this free event. Turkey will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

First Unitarian Universalist Society dinner

The First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for those in need on Thursday, November 22 at 1187 Franklin St., starting at 1 p.m. Dinner guests will get a seat at a table and will be served individually. There will be live entertainment, a gift bag and free clothes, as well as coffee and cookies for the line outside. Volunteers are encouraged to help out.

Meditation and potluck dinner

The Integral Yoga Institute at 770 Dolores St. is hosting a Thanksgiving potluck on Thursday, November 22, at 1 p.m. After a group meditation, participants will share a potluck meal together; guests should only bring dishes with no meat, fish, or eggs. The yoga institute is also collecting new socks for those experiencing homelessness in the area. Advance registration is required.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the church

St. Francis Lutheran Church at 152 Church St. will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on November 27 at 12 p.m. Volunteers are also needed to prepare and serve the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

A Thanksgiving day worship service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Worshipers will then be allowed downstairs to enjoy the dinner.

Oakland

Two Star Market’s 16th annual dinner

Two Star Market’s 16th annual community Thanksgiving dinner, in collaboration with La Perla restaurant, will take place on Thursday, November 22, at 1 p.m. at 2020 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland. Guests are invited to this free, multigenerational event, spotlighting music and dance. Organizers are also looking for volunteers.

“LGBTQ Giving Thanks” dinner

The Oakland LGBTQ community center hosts a “LGBTQ Giving Thanks” event on Thanksgiving Day, with a free, no-alcohol meal for the LGBTQ community. The dinner runs from 2-5 p.m. at the center, which is located at 3207 Lakeshore Ave. Volunteers are encouraged to register on the center’s website.