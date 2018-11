OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Several big rigs became engulfed in flames at the Port Of Oakland early Thursday, sending a plume of smoke skyward that was visible for miles.

Authorities said the fire was reported around 8:16 a.m. at the sprawling port. Several fire crews responded to fight the blaze and keep it from spreading among the thousands of containers stacked at the port.

Oakland fire officials said at least three big rigs were ablaze.

More details as they are available.