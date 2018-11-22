Celebrants down shots of Wild Turkey at the 29th Annual Turkey Shoot in Richmond, Calif. Nov. 22, 2018. (Bay City News Photo)

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Close to 200 people — but no turkeys — showed up Thursday morning at the 29th annual Turkey Shoot in Richmond.

No birds were harmed at the lighthearted event, which was held on Park Place in downtown Point Richmond at 10 a.m. Thursday. However, many shots of Wild Turkey bourbon whiskey were consumed, as usual.

Led by Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, the decades-old annual Thanksgiving tradition begins with a procession through the historic commercial district before assembling for the reading of a poem that grows by a stanza each year.

At the conclusion of the poem, celebrants downed a shot of Wild Turkey or, in some cases, sparkling cider.

“We had a good crowd. Everybody had a great time,” said Mayor Butt, who, as is his tradition, showed up with one goat and three dogs.

