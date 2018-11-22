SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A man was found dead in a house fire Thursday afternoon on the 1400 block of Via Coralla in San Lorenzo, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

Thirteen people total were displaced by the fire.

At 12:13 p.m. firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire and found a single story house with heavy fire emanating from the front of the house.

The fire was contained to the house and was extinguished in 20 minutes. The victim was found during a primary search.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.