OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Emeryville police pursued a carload of armed robbery suspects into Oakland, where they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle late Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the vicinity of 40th and Hollister streets.

They found a vehicle matching the victim’s description and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver fled into neighboring Oakland, crashing into a parked car, police said.

There were three people in the vehicle and two of them stayed at the scene of the crash, but one of them fled. During a subsequent foot chase, that suspect allegedly dropped a loaded handgun, which officers say they recovered.

They were treated for injuries associated with the car crash and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, conspiracy, resist.

