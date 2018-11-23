CONCORD (CBS SF) — A mobile home in Concord sustained damage after a fire broke out Thanksgiving night, fire officials with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said Friday.

Around 8:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze reported at the home on Terrance Drive.

Once there, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported and, according to fire officials, firefighters were also able to save many valuable guitars from inside the mobile home.

A cause for the blaze is under investigation, fire officials said.

