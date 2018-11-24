SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a ferry crash that occurred Friday afternoon at the San Francisco Ferry Building.

The vessel struck an outer berth and then the dock at the ferry building around 2:30 p.m. at the terminal along the San Francisco waterfront.

Two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The goal of the Coast Guard’s investigation is to understand the cause of the crash and recommend measures that can prevent future incidents, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Krysia Pohl said in a statement released Friday.

“Our primary concern in any investigation is safety of passengers and the environment.”

Pohl is the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco’s Inspections Division branch chief.

According to Golden Gate Transit District spokeswoman Priya Clemens, the San Francisco-bound ferry was traveling from Larkspur and had 53 passengers onboard.

One passenger suffered back injuries, but refused treatment.

Another passenger was treated at the scene for a bruised hip, Clemens said.

Although the vessel and dock sustained some damage, the Ferry Building was not damaged. Additionally, the crash didn’t result in any delays.

The ferry vessel’s crew was being debriefed Friday and will undergo drug and alcohol testing, which Clemens said is standard protocol during such incidents.

While Clemens said the cause of the crash appears to be mechanical, the investigation into the incident could take days.

