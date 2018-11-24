SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben was arrested Saturday night on a domestic violence charge at the team’s hotel in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

The 49ers young star was booked into Hillsborough County jail at 11:11 p.m. after he was taken into custody at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay on a domestic battery charge. He was being held without bail.

The 49ers were in Tampa to play the Bucs on Sunday. No other details were immediately available. The team didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The 24-year-old has had several legal issues since he was the team’s first round draft pick out of Alabama in 2017. He served a two-game suspension to start the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policies.

The suspension came in the wake of weapons possession and a misdemeanor drug charges, both of which were resolved earlier this year.

Foster was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession. That charge was eventually dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course.

He then faced more serious charges for an incident in the Bay Area in February. He was initially charged in April with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend.

A judge ruled there was no probable cause on the first two charges after the ex-girlfriend recanted the allegations and the judge found no other evidence to support the charges. The weapons charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and Foster pleaded no-contest to that in June.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines. He will not be allowed to own guns while he’s on probation.

The 49ers drafted Foster 31st overall last year after questions about his health and character caused him to drop from being a possible top 10 pick.

He made nine starts in his break out rookie season, registering 72 tackles, which ranked second on the team, and one pass defensed. He earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Award for the month of November after picking up 30 tackles in three starts.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.