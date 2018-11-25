MODESTO (CBS SF) — A homeowner digging a grave for a pet in the backyard of their Modesto home made a gruesome discovery Saturday — a decomposing human body.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of the body’s discovery in the 100 block of Santa Rita at 3 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed that the remains were human and detectives were called out to the scene.

Detectives worked throughout the evening to exhume the decomposing body. Detectives have not yet been able to identify the victim and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward