SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden Gate Ferry’s regular service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito will operate as usual, despite one of its ferry boats being sidelined after an accident in San Francisco Friday, a Golden Gate Bridge District spokeswoman said Sunday night.

“We’ll be down one ship, but we’ll be keeping our regular schedule Monday,” said Priya Clemens. “We have a seven-vessel fleet, and we’ll be using another vessel in the fleet to keep the schedule.”

The hope, she said, is that commuters won’t experience any disruptions after Friday’s crash at about 2 p.m. of a Larkspur-San Francisco ferry, the M.S. San Francisco, into the dock at the San Francisco Ferry Building.

Fifty-three passengers were aboard the ferry; two minor injuries were reported.

The investigation into how and why the ferry crashed into the dock continues, Clemens said. “The ferry management has been meeting all weekend to understand what happen and to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

