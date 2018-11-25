SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Witnesses to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident on Capitol Expressway in San Jose detained the driver who was attempting to flee the scene until officers arrived and took him into custody, authorities said.

San Jose police said 39-year-old Ubaldo Montaras Munoz, of San Jose, was arrested Saturday morning and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit & run and vehicular manslaughter.

According to investigators, an adult female was crossing Capitol Expressway outside of a crosswalk or intersection when he was struck by a 2018 Ford truck travelling eastbound Capital Expressway.

The driver attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses to the accident. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. It was San Jose’s 19th pedestrian fatal of 2018.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kevin McMillin of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.