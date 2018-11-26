By Hoodline

Craving some hearty Eastern European fare to stave off the autumn chill, but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Russian, Polish and Ukrainian restaurants around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for the perfect pirogi.

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

Topping the list is longtime spot Cinderella Bakery & Cafe, which has been offering Russian baked goods and comfort food in the Inner Richmond since the 1950s. It may soon expand to a Mission District location, as we recently reported.

Head to 436 Balboa St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues) to check out the affordable and tasty borscht, strawberry turnovers and 20 other kinds of puff pastries that have earned it four stars out of 850 reviews on Yelp.

Seakor Polish Delicatessen

Next up is another neighborhood fixture: the Outer Richmond’s Seakor Polish Delicatessen, situated at 5957 Geary Blvd. (between 23rd and 24th avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned deli has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Diners who don’t mind the limited seating will find hearty fare like bigos (a Polish stew of cabbage and sauerkraut with boiled beef and smoked ribs), plus stuffed cabbage and a variety of cold-cut sandwiches, many made from the deli’s smoked sausages. Yelpers also praise its poppy seed cake.

Pushkin

The Financial District’s Pushkin, located at 380 Bush St. (between Kearny Street and Belden Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Russian-Ukrainian spot 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.

Reviewers love its generously filled beef and mushroom piroshki, chicken pelmeni dumplings and chicken vareniki dumplings with basil and Parmesan.

Silk Road

Silk Road, a Russian-Central Asian hybrid spot in the Stonestown Galleria, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 100 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3251 20th Ave. (between Buckingham Way and Winston Drive) to check out some of its beef dumplings, borscht, or potato piroshki for yourself.