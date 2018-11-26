CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
(CBS SF/AP) — A Bay Area lawmaker is calling for the removal of the chair of the California Democratic Party who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment, with the allegations prompting an investigation.

The allegations against Eric Bauman have come from anonymous accusers who allege Bauman “sexually harassed, and in some cases sexually assaulted, individuals during Party functions,” according to a letter from Vice-Chair Daraka Larimore-Hall obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) called the allegations against Bauman “shocking” and urged the party to replace him with Stanford law Professor Michele Dauber, who led the recall of former Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky.

 

On Friday, Larimore-Hall began initiating proceedings to have Bauman removed and also called for Bauman’s removal as party chair.

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party annual convention as he seeks their vote for chairman in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Bauman, a former nurse and health care consultant, was a longtime Los Angeles County Democratic party leader before becoming a senior adviser in the Assembly Speaker’s Office. On Saturday Bauman said in a statement he looks forward to putting the allegations behind him and the party.

Bauman was elected chair in 2017 after a contentious battle over the party’s direction.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

