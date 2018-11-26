CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured, one seriously, when their car smashed into the side of a building in San Francisco’s Parkside neighborhood Monday afternoon.

img 0400 Car Slams Into Side Of Building In San Francisco Parkside Neighborhood; 2 Hurt

A Honda Accord is wedged into the side of a building at 24th Ave. and Taraval St. in San Francisco, November 26, 2018. (CBS)

Emergency crews needed to extricate the two people from the grey Honda Accord that became embedded into the side of a building at 1404 Taraval St. at 24th Ave. shortly after 3 p.m., fire officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the injuries to the driver, a 78-year-old woman, were considered threatening. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

A Honda Accord is wedged into the side of a building at 24th Ave. and Taraval St. in San Francisco, November 26, 2018. (San Francisco Fire Dept.)

There were no injuries to anyone inside the building.

The cause of the crash was not released. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Police said the building was evacuated while building inspectors surveyed the damage.

 

