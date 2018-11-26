(CBS SF) — A man who hiked out in search of his elderly lost dog along a steep trail in Marin County found the dog but then needed a rescue crew to help them get out.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue personnel responded Sunday night to help the hiker who had gotten stuck off trail in the vicinity of Dias Ridge northeast of Muir Beach on the slopes of Mt. Tamalpais in unincorporated Marin County.

The Mill Valley Patch reported the 55-year-old man found his missing 14-year-old black Labrador barking below a steep embankment Sunday around 8 p.m.

The dog, named Shadow, was exhausted and couldn’t walk; and the man would not have been able to carry him out of the steep drainage area where he was found, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office Search and Rescue unit.

Some two dozen rescue crew members responded and found them both hiker and Shadow got a ride up on a stretcher.

No other injuries were reported.