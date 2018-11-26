SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith pleaded no contest Monday to two misdemeanors for a domestic violence case earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Smith, 29, entered the pleas to charges of false imprisonment and violating a court order.

He was sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days in jail that can be served in a residential treatment center, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 25 hours of community service, San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on March 3, officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Bush Street on a report of domestic violence involving Smith that left a woman injured. Smith had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Smith and he turned himself in days later. On March 23, he had to turn himself in to police again after violating a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim in the case.

A judge ordered Smith to be placed with an ankle monitor and to abstain from alcohol, but when he showed up in April to get the ankle monitor, he had a blood-alcohol content of .40, prosecutors said.

The Raiders released Smith in the days after his initial arrest. He had played for the 49ers starting in 2011 but the team released him in August 2015 following an arrest for a DUI hit-and-run in Santa Clara.

Smith’s defense attorney Josh Bentley was not immediately available for comment on the case.

