SFO (CBS SF) – An Alaska Airlines flight headed to Hawaii had to be diverted to San Francisco International Airport Monday afternoon due to a medical emergency, according to authorities.

SFO officials confirmed that the Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing because of an elderly passenger in need of medical treatment.

Alaska Airlines said Flight 843 was scheduled to fly from Seattle to Kona in Hawaii. The plane was two and a half hours into the flight when they learned of the emergency and diverted to SFO, where it landed at about 3:30 p.m.

Airline officials said an elderly female was unresponsive on the plane. Flight personnel needed to use a defibrillator to save her.

The patient was transported to Mills Hospital. So far the has been no update on her condition.

The jet remains at SFOs Gate 55 and will remain there until a new flight crew can come on board since the original pilots would have been over the maximum flight hours if they had continued.

The plane is now scheduled to leave SFO at 7:55 p.m.