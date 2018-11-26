SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An educational campaign aimed at youth, to dispel myths about cannabis use and warn of risks, was announced Monday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Developed with the help of middle and high school students, the “Truth or Nah” multilingual campaign will appear on Muni bus ads, a website and posters and several locations throughout the city.

A question-and-answer theme features three colors reflecting three answers, ‘truth, meh and nah’ and encourages youth to ask “ask the right questions,” according to the health department.

Two messages about health impacts from cannabis will be part of the campaign’s first phase: smoking weed can damage lungs just like cigarettes; and edibles can contain more THC and can kick-in unexpectedly.

The second phase will include social media advertisements on Instagram and video public service announcements. Posters and postcards will also be available at clinics within the San Francisco Health Network.

“It’s more imperative than ever that young people understand the potential dangers of cannabis use,” said Gentle Blythe, a deputy superintendent with the San Francisco Unified School District.

A 2016-17 survey by the district found that by 12th grade, 20.5 percent of San Francisco youth reported using marijuana in the past 30 days.

Voters in California approved Proposition 64 in 2016, legalizing the use, possession, transportation and retail sale of cannabis for adults age 21 or older. The law took effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

The campaign’s website is located at https://www.truthornahsf.org.