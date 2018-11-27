PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Weeks after she was thrust into the national spotlight during the Kavanaugh nomination hearings, Christine Blasey Ford has ended her silence by thanking her supporters on her gofundme page.

Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto college professor, came forward with allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during their high school years. She appeared before a Congressional hearing, standing by her story and triggering a national controversy over Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

What followed was an online campaign of harassment and threats that drove Blasey Ford into hiding after she feared for the safety of herself and her family.

Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed to the Court by a narrow margin in a Senate vote.

A gofundme me page was set up by her supporters to help pay for her security and other needs. Originally, the page organizers asked for a target of $150,000, but through mostly small donations ranging from $20 to $100, the fund grew to $647,610 by the time Blasey Ford had it shut down last week.

“Words are not adequate to thank all of you who supported me since I came forward to tell the Senate that I had been sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh,” she wrote on the gofund me page. “Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy. Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”

She told supporters the funds had helped pay for a variety of services, mostly involving security.

“Your donations have allowed us to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home,” she wrote. “We used your generous contributions to pay for a security service, which began on September 19 and has recently begun to taper off; a home security system; housing and security costs incurred in Washington DC, and local housing for part of the time we have been displaced.”

Blasey Ford said whatever funds that remained would be used to help other victims of sexual abuse.

“All funds unused after completion of security expenditures will be donated to organizations that support trauma survivors,” she wrote. “I am currently researching organizations where the funds can best be used. We will use this space to let you know when that process is complete.”

Blasey Ford also seemed to have no regrets about coming forward.

“Although coming forward was terrifying, and caused disruption to our lives, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my civic duty,” she wrote. “Having done so, I am in awe of the many women and men who have written me to share similar life experiences, and now have bravely shared their experience with friends and family, many for the first time. I send you my heartfelt love and support.”