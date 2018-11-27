CARMEL, Monterey County (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly stabbing three of his family members at their home near Carmel Valley, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Carmel police, the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies responded to 5464 Quail Meadow Drive at about 8 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing.

They found three victims suffering from stab wounds, who were identified as the mother, father and grandmother of suspect Jacob Lee.

All three were taken to a hospital and the suspect’s mother is still there in critical condition, according to sheriff’s spokesman Cmdr. John Thornburg.

Lee was located about an hour later. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and resisting arrest. He is being held on bail of $5 million.

Sheriff’s deputies found a weapon associated with the assault and are trying to determine a possible motive, according to Thornburg.

