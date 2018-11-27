CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A southbound lane on Highway 101 heading toward San Francisco International Airport was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a two-foot-wide hole opened in the roadway, authorities said.

southbound 101 freeway hole KPIX

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a hole in the freeway where it passes over Grand Ave. at about 1 p.m. Two of the four southbound lanes were immediately blocked off and a call went out for a Caltrans engineering team to access the situation. One lane was later reopened, but Caltrans said the other would remain closed through the evening commute.

The hole opened above the shoulder of Grand and was slowing traffic from San Francisco traveling to San Francisco International Airport.

The CHP recommended that southbound drivers headed out of San Francisco take I-280 if possible, adding that the closure and attendant delays would likely continue through the evening commute.

