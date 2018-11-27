SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A southbound lane on Highway 101 heading toward San Francisco International Airport was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a two-foot-wide hole opened in the roadway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a hole in the freeway where it passes over Grand Ave. at about 1 p.m. Two of the four southbound lanes were immediately blocked off and a call went out for a Caltrans engineering team to access the situation. One lane was later reopened, but Caltrans said the other would remain closed through the evening commute.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

US-101 sb south of Grand Avenue off right two lanes closed for large hole in #4 lane. @CaltransD4 engineers enroute. Expect delays in area. Use I-280 if possible pic.twitter.com/M5pxVBwvbb — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 27, 2018

The hole opened above the shoulder of Grand and was slowing traffic from San Francisco traveling to San Francisco International Airport.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***@CaltransD4 on scene at US-101 sb south of Grand Avenue repairing hole in freeway. Far right lane still closed. Expect delays for next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/kliXFjxgWZ — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 27, 2018

The CHP recommended that southbound drivers headed out of San Francisco take I-280 if possible, adding that the closure and attendant delays would likely continue through the evening commute.