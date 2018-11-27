SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two lanes of southbound Highway 101 heading toward San Francisco International Airport were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a two-foot-wide hole opened in the roadway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a hole in the freeway where it passes over Grand Ave. at about 1 p.m. Two of the four southbound lanes were immediately blocked off and a call went out for a Caltrans engineering team to access the situation.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

US-101 sb south of Grand Avenue off right two lanes closed for large hole in #4 lane. @CaltransD4 engineers enroute. Expect delays in area. Use I-280 if possible pic.twitter.com/M5pxVBwvbb — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 27, 2018

The hole opened above the shoulder of Grand and was slowing traffic from San Francisco traveling to San Francisco International Airport.

The CHP said there was no ETA as to when the lanes would reopen. They warned motorists to expect delays in the area and recommended that southbound drivers headed out of San Francisco take I-280 if possible.