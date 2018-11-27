SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two lanes of southbound Highway 101 heading toward San Francisco International Airport were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a two-foot-wide hole opened in the roadway, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a hole in the freeway where it passes over Grand Ave. at about 1 p.m. Two of the four southbound lanes were immediately blocked off and a call went out for a Caltrans engineering team to access the situation.
The hole opened above the shoulder of Grand and was slowing traffic from San Francisco traveling to San Francisco International Airport.
The CHP said there was no ETA as to when the lanes would reopen. They warned motorists to expect delays in the area and recommended that southbound drivers headed out of San Francisco take I-280 if possible.