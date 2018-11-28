CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
Filed Under:Howard Terminal, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics, Oakland Coliseum, Port of Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland A’s have unveiled plans for a megadeal that involves a new waterfront ballpark and a remake of their current home at the Oakland Coliseum.

According to KPIX 5 and Chronicle insider Phil Matier, the team is looking to build a 34,000 seat “jewel box” stadium at Howard Terminal, near the port of Oakland.

Artist's rendering of proposed Oakland A's ballpark at Howard Terminal. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

Artist’s rendering of proposed Oakland A’s ballpark at Howard Terminal. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

“We are excited to build a bold, iconic ballpark at Howard Terminal. This design will allow us to blur the boundaries of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighborhood,” A’s president Dave Kaval said in a statement.

The privately-financed ballpark would be built alongside office and residential towers, some as high as 20 stories.

Artist's rendering of proposed Oakland A's ballpark at Howard Terminal. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

Artist’s rendering of proposed Oakland A’s ballpark at Howard Terminal. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

Meanwhile, the Coliseum will be dismantled and turned into a park, tech center and housing. The Oracle Arena, where the Golden State Warriors are playing until 2019, will remain standing and host events such as concerts.

Artist's rendering of proposed redevelopment of Oakland Coliseum. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

Artist’s rendering of proposed redevelopment of Oakland Coliseum. (Bjarke Ingels Group)

Additional details to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s