PETALUMA (CBS SF) — The body of a woman was discovered early Wednesday dangling out of a large clothing donation box on a Petaluma street, authorities said.

According to the Petaluma police department, the body was reported at around 6:40 a.m. in a green clothing and shoes donation box located in a parking lot near the Steel Bear Deli on Old Redwood Highway near North McDowell Boulevard.

Petaluma Lt. Tim Lyons told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that the death appeared to be accidental. The woman was either homeless and looking for a way to get out of the rain or someone who was trying to make a donation and became trapped by the box’s heavy lid.

“It looks like at some point, the lady tried to climb in there,” Petaluma police Sgt. Paul Gilman told the newspaper. “She got pinched.”

A Red Bull delivery man saw feet dangling out of the box, came into to the deli and called 911 early Wednesday.

Police were actively investigating the woman’s death and interviewing an acquaintance who came to the scene. They said she was a local resident. Anyone with information about the woman’s death was asked to call the Petaluma police.