MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — An Oakley teen has been charged with eight felony counts for allegedly making a series of social media threats targeting female students and Freedom High School, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s office said 19-year-old Tristan Amir Curl was taken into custody in Austin, Texas, where he is currently a student at the University of Texas.

He has been charged with six felony counts of making criminal threats, one felony count of stalking and one felony count of threatening a school official.

The charges were the result of a two-month investigation by the Oakley police, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and the FBI into into a series of threats on social media.

In September, several underage females were contacted by an unknown person on social media who was threatening to rape and kill them.

The same subject threatened to shoot students at Freedom High School and then threatened to murder the school principal. Investigators subsequently identified Curl as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him.

“Throughout the time of this investigation, members of our community were terrorized by this subject and the threats that he made to our community,” Oakley officials posted on Facebook. “Because of the threats, some members of the community have suffered significant psychological trauma, wondering if the subject would follow through on his statements. School attendance at all of our campuses were impacted and disrupted by the actions of this individual.”

Curl was taken into custody on Nov. 20th in Austin. He remains in the custody of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department while awaiting extradition back to Contra Costa County.