CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSLA/CBS Local) — Police have arrested a woman accused of trying to punch and choke a McDonald’s employee in an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

Mayra Berenice Gallo, 24, of Santa Ana, was arrested Thursday, a month after the attack at a McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Ana. She is being held on $15,000 bail.

375556aecf38456abc4ca6dd83a2ecfa1 Police: Woman Arrested In Attack On McDonalds Employee

Photo Credit: CBS LA

The surveillance video, which police released to the media in an effort to identify the suspect, shows the woman charging through the back entrance of the restaurant to ask for ketchup. In another angle, the woman was seeing pushing the store manager up against a drink machine, choking her, and throwing her around in front of the drive-thru window.

The attack continued until a man “intervened” and took the suspect out of the restaurant, Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The media attention prompted tips that led detectives to the identity and location of Gallo, Santa Ana police officials said.

Gallo is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case Thursday.