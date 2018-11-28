SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect who attacked two homeless people with a machete as they slept in the Tenderloin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said the attack occurred before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Jones Street where the victims were sleeping on the sidewalk.

According to police, officers worked throughout the day to identify the suspect, who was arrested by police on Tuesday night in the 300 block of Ellis Street and still had the alleged weapon used in the attack.

The suspect’s name wasn’t released and police didn’t say if the victims were seriously injured.

