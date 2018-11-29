LAKE TAHOE (AP/CBS SF) — More than a foot of snow fell at Tahoe-area ski resorts since Wednesday night, with as much as 30 inches at the top of Mammoth Mountain about 120 miles south of the lake.

It looked like a winter wonderland outside, but in the streets it was more of a nightmare.

“It was difficult. We had a couple crashes, luckily not too bad. Lots of disabled vehicles,” said Officer Gavin Graham with the Truckee CHP office.

Overnight, the storm dropped up to 15 inches of snow. By the time the system passes through Thursday night, that amount could double, depending on elevation.

At lake level, it is a lot whiter than it was yesterday. But its also colder, with the winds kicking up much bigger waves on Lake Tahoe

Yet another storm is set to roll through Friday night. All that snow means chain controls on and off on I-80 as well as around the lake on 89 and closures on 50. There have been brief breaks in the snow, but CHP says those lulls aren’t an invitation to head up.

“If you don’t need to come up here, if it’s non-essential, don’t,” said Graham. “People think there’s a break and they can sneak up, but then they get stuck in traffic and then stuck in the next storm, waiting hours on the highway.”

That’s tough advice to follow for many who are excited about a weekend of fresh powder and the prospect of new runs opening.

Northstar reported 18 inches by lunch with plenty still falling.

“We are really excited about this storm,” said Northstar spokesperson Stephanie Meyer. “Our patrol is actually up on the mountain looking at each storm several times a day…to see what new terrain we can open.”

The National Weather Service has issued a back country avalanche warning for most of the central Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area.

The warning went into effect Thursday morning and runs through 7 a.m. Friday.

The service in Reno says that the forecast for heavy snow into the weekend combined with high winds may result in widespread avalanches.

The Nevada Department of Transportation briefly closed part of the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe Thursday morning for avalanche control operations. Officials say they planned to shoot 30 sticks of dynamite into the mountainside with a remote-controlled air cannon to trigger small avalanches.

NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese says they may have to do additional avalanche control later Thursday depending on how much snow falls.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.