SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers are set to discuss a scathing audit of the state’s ambitious high-speed rail project.

The report released in mid-November found poor contract management and decision making drove billions of dollars in cost overruns and years of delays. Lawmakers will question the auditor and rail officials Thursday.

California is attempting to build a rail line that will shuttle passengers between Los Angeles and San Francisco in less than three hours. It’s still 15 years from completion and now slated to cost $77 billion. That’s almost double the original cost projections.

• ALSO READ: First Of 3 Bay Bridge Toll Hikes Effective In January

State auditor Elaine Howle found high turnover and little oversight among people who manage hundreds of rail-related contracts. The audit also faults the California High-Speed Rail Authority for beginning construction in the Central Valley without all approvals in hand.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.