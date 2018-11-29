SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person of interest was detained Thursday in connection with an incendiary device that was ignited at the San Francisco Hall of Justice, leading to a brief evacuation and the cancellation of court hearings for the rest of the day, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about a fire at the Hall of Justice at about 11:30 a.m.

BREAKING HALL OF JUSTICE EVACUATED DUE TO SMALL FIRE WHICH HAS BEEN EXTINGUISHED THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOLLOW BUILDING MANAGEMENT ORDERS FOR REPOPULATION NO INJURIES REPORTED @SheriffSF pic.twitter.com/8ojWjHIMVV — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 29, 2018

Police later confirmed that small explosion from the incendiary device was reported around 11:10 a.m. The device was set off in the building’s lobby on the ground floor of 850 Bryant St., San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

A person of interest was detained in connection with the device.

A small incendiary device was ignited & caused smoke at the Hall Of Justice. A person of interest has been detained. No injuries have been reported. HOJ is on lockdown as we work with @SheriffSF under unified command as we search the building in an abundance of caution. #SFPD #SF https://t.co/e8jRzmYQGq — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 29, 2018

No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated and remained closed as of 1 p.m. while authorities investigate, Gatpandan said.

The all-clear was given at 1:38 p.m. and people were allowed back inside, she said.

The investigation into the incident led officials to cancel court sessions for the remainder of the day.