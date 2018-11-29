CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
Filed Under:Court, Evacuation, Fire, incendiary device, San Francisco, San Francisco Hall Of Justice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person of interest was detained Thursday in connection with an incendiary device that was ignited at the San Francisco Hall of Justice, leading to a brief evacuation and the cancellation of court hearings for the rest of the day, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about a fire at the Hall of Justice at about 11:30 a.m.

Police later confirmed that small explosion from the incendiary device was reported around 11:10 a.m. The device was set off in the building’s lobby on the ground floor of  850 Bryant St., San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

A person of interest was detained in connection with the device.

No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated and remained closed as of 1 p.m. while authorities investigate, Gatpandan said.

The all-clear was given at 1:38 p.m. and people were allowed back inside, she said.

The investigation into the incident led officials to cancel court sessions for the remainder of the day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s