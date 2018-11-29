SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A potent storm front battered the Bay Area early Thursday with torrential downpours flooding roadways and lightning etching through the skies around the Russian River in the North Bay and Salinas in the South Bay.
The steady overnight rain triggered flooded roadways through the Bay Area. Flooding forced the California Highway Patrol to close eastbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of the MacArthur Maze in Oakland for more than an hour overnight as was the case on eastbound state Highway 4 just east of Pine Street in Martinez.
In the South Bay, there was overnight flooding of Santa Cruz Avenue in Los Gatos, Highway 9 was completely flooded on the soutbound side at Austin Way and San Jose firefighters responded to a call for a water rescue on Alameda, just under the Stockton undercrossing for the rail lines.
Arriving crews, found a solo vehicle with one occupant stranded in knee deep water.
The CHP warned morning commuters to allow more time on their trips to work
BART officials said the 20th Street entry to a downtown Oakland station had been closed because of flooding.
By 5 a.m., strong storm cells were streaming across Bay Area skies, triggering lightning in both the North and South Bay.
As daybreak neared, the storm had dumped 2.73 inches of rain at Boulder Creek and 2.35 inches at Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains, 2.40 at Tilden Park in Berkeley, 1.54 in Kentfield, 1.21 inches at San Francisco International Airport, an inch at Mt. Diablo, 1.50 inches in Alameda and 1.15 inches in Napa.
Winds were also gusty with San Francisco International registering winds of 33-36 mph and 23 mph at Oakland International. Airport officials warned travelers to check with their airlines for delays if they planned to fly on Thursday.
After months of bone dry conditions, Mother Nature has dumped several inches of rain on the Bay Area. Over 10 inches of rain have been observed at Mount Tamalpais and Ben Lomond mountain since rain returned over the last 8 days.