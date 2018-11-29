TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 37 points, Pascal Siakam added a career-high 26 and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 51-point performance from Kevin Durant to beat the Golden State Warriors 131-128 in overtime on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to seven.

Kyle Lowry had 10 points and 12 assists, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and Danny Green had 13 as the Raptors snapped an eight-game losing streak against Golden State and won a contest billed as a potential NBA Finals preview.

Toronto improved its league-leading record to 19-4.

Durant scored 40 or more in three straight for the first time, finishing with his highest total of the season. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonas Jerebko had 16 of his 20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, but Golden State lost to Toronto for the first time since March 2014.

Lowry’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go in the fourth quarter put the Raptors up 119-113 but Durant replied with back-to-back 3s of his own, including a game-tying shot with 8.6 seconds left.

Leonard drove and kicked to Ibaka on the final possession, but the Raptors big man couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Green hit a tiebreaking 3 with 2:07 left in the extra session, and Toronto added to its lead when Lowry stole the ball from Andre Iguodala, leading to a pair of free throws by Siakam.

Jerebko’s dunk cut the gap to three but Toronto caught another break when Iguodala was called for travelling. Siakam was fouled and made one, with Leonard grabbing the rebound on the missed second shot. Siakam was fouled again, and capped it with another pair from the line.

Golden State was without star guard Stephen Curry, who sat for the 11th straight game because of a strained left groin. Curry is expected to return Saturday at Detroit.

The short-handed Warriors were also missing forwards Draymond Green (sprained right toe) and Alfonzo McKinnie (sore left foot), both of whom sat for the seventh straight game.

Leonard connected on his first six shots of the game and scored 13 points in the first quarter. Siakam added 10 for the Raptors, who were up by 18 points in the first and led 38-25 after one.

Thompson scored nine points in the second and Durant added eight as Golden State cut the deficit to single digits. Leonard scored nine for Toronto, which led 67-58 at the half.

Durant capped an 18-point third quarter with a 32-foot pull-up 3, the final basket in a personal 13-point streak.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State has lost five straight on the road. … The Warriors kicked off a five-game road trip, which matches their longest of their season.

Raptors: Toronto shot 16 for 22 in the first, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The Raptors made just one of seven from beyond the arc in the second. … Leonard scored 22 points in the first two quarters, a season high for any half. … Coach Nick Nurse wore a bright blue sports coat in a tribute to late sportscaster Craig Sager. … Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Detroit on Saturday

