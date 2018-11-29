CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

E’Laya Brown was last seen at her home around 10:30 p.m.

Police said E’Laya is known to frequent areas near Fairfax Avenue in the city’s Bayview District.

Police released a photo of her and described her as being 4 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact police at (415) 553-0123.

