SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Police in San Jose were investigating a homicide Thursday morning that has left at least one person dead, according to sources.

Police have cordoned off a wide section of Ayer Avenue near North San Pedro in San Jose’s Vendome neighborhood.

The investigation appears to have started at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

So far, police have not released any official details, but sources tell KPIX that there is at least one victim, possibly two, inside one of the homes on Ayer Avenue.

Crime scene detectives have been going into and out of the house for the past few hours, gathering evidence and taking photos and video.

The Vendome area is one of San Jose’s oldest neighborhoods, filled with large homes built in the 1930s. Former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery lives a few doors down from the crime scene.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office had not yet appeared on scene.

Residents say the community is very tight-knit, and that an elderly couple and their son lived at the address where the homicide happened.

Curtis Johnson, a longtime resident, said he has known the couple’s son for at least 15 years because the two share an alleyway.

Nancy DeMattei, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, said the son is a supportive, friendly neighbor, but she never met the man’s parents.

“Well, it’s pretty shocking. Like I said, it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. Normally, we just have normal people walking around and using the light-rail system,” said area resident Robert Jesinger.

This neighborhood has been bisected by light rail and other recent developments over the years, but neighbors say they have not had any recent security concerns.

KPIX is hoping to get more information from San Jose police, but as of now, the area remains an active crime scene in the early stages of investigation.