Vallejo firefighters rescue a paraglider who became stuck on a lamppost on Columbus Parkway on November 28, 2018. (Vallejo Firefighters Association / Twitter)

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Vallejo firefighters Wednesday rescued an off-course paraglider who got stuck on a street light standard above Columbus Parkway near Blue Rock Springs Golf Club, a Vallejo Fire Department firefighter said tonight.

Firefighters were alerted about 5:30 p.m. to the stranded paraglider, who had taken off from the hills just outside Blue Rock Springs Corridor Park, described by Vallejo Firefighter Kevin Brown as a popular place for paragliders to launch.

“He just caught a wind he wasn’t expecting, and it took him out to Columbus Parkway,” a busy four-lane thoroughfare in that area, Brown said. The man, whom Brown described as an experienced paraglider, did well to maneuver himself out of the way of traffic.

The road was shut down in both directions while the unidentified man was rescued from the lamppost.

