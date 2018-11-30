PARADISE (CBS/AP) — Officials in Paradise are imposing nightly curfews to restrict access to public areas left standing after a catastrophic wildfire destroyed most of the town earlier this month.

The Northern California town’s director of emergency services cited public safety in declaring the curfew that begins Thursday and will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Those caught disobeying may get arrested. The curfew does not apply to law enforcement officers, emergency personnel or news reporters.

While residents have not been allowed back into Paradise, evacuees in surrounding communities have been going back with police escorts.

HOSPITAL TO REOPEN

A spokeswoman for the Paradise hospital that was damaged in the deadly Camp Fire says the facility will reopen.

Jill Kinney told the Chico Enterprise-Record Friday that while there is still no timeline for reopening Adventist Health Feather River, the hospital is committed to providing services to the community.

Some 60 patients were evacuated from the 100-bed hospital when the ferocious fire destroyed most of Paradise. The hospital, including the cancer center, the emergency department, the maternity ward, the outpatient surgery center and a clinic, is still standing. Several smaller buildings, including offices, were destroyed.

The hospital is the largest employer in Paradise, with over 1,000 employees. Kinney said some employees have been working out of nearby clinics, and those whose jobs were interrupted by the fire were offered full pay through early February.

The nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century began on Nov. 8 and destroyed most of Paradise in a day. The death toll stands at 88 and thousands of buildings are gone.

