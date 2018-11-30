CAMP FIRE:How To Help Victims Of The Fire
Filed Under:Alaska, Anchorage, Earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS SF/AP) – A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Alaska near the state’s largest city of Anchorage Friday morning, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the state, but not along the rest of the West Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck shortly before 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Map of magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Alaska on November 30, 2018. (USGS)

Map of magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck Alaska on November 30, 2018. (USGS)

Following a strong aftershock several minutes later, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for coastal areas of the Cook Inlet and Southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.

However, officials said there was no threat of a tsunami along Washington, Oregon and California coastlines.

FOR UPDATED COVERAGE ON CBS NEWS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s