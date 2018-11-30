ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS SF/AP) – A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Alaska near the state’s largest city of Anchorage Friday morning, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the state, but not along the rest of the West Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck shortly before 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Following a strong aftershock several minutes later, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for coastal areas of the Cook Inlet and Southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.

However, officials said there was no threat of a tsunami along Washington, Oregon and California coastlines.

FOR UPDATED COVERAGE ON CBS NEWS