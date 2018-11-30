VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An armed robbery suspect was captured Friday by pursuing officers and a police dog after he tried to flee from his hiding place inside a charter school, authorities said.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when a woman was robbed near the Vallejo Charter School. The suspect allegedly pushed the woman down, jumped on top of her and stole her phone before fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers were told by witnesses that the man had run toward the school. Vallejo Charter School officials issued a robo-call, warning parents of trouble near the school and asking them to gather at a nearby middle school.

Sara Barfield was dropping her child off at the time.

“I was a little shaken up,” she told KPIX 5. “There were helicopters and police.”

Angela Romero, a 7th grader, was also shaken up.

“There were kind of scary moments, but at least it’s all better now,” she said.

Officers aided by a tracking dog began to search the school when the suspect was flushed out of his hiding spot. The KPIX 5 helicopter filmed the chase as the officers and dog ran down the suspect and subdued him.

No other information was immediately available.