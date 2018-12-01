Heather McDonald and her fiance Craig Holsey are survivors of the Camp Fire that devastated their neighborhood in Paradise. (CBS)

BERKELEY (CBS/AP) — UC Berkeley hosted California firefighters and their families at the annual Big Game on Saturday.

The game was delayed by two weeks after being postponed on Nov. 17 because of unhealthy air conditions from the Butte County wildfire.

The first responders were recognized for their work in what seems like a never-ending fire season that hasn’t stopped since the blazes in the North Bay last year.

Heather McDonald and her fiance Craig Holsey came to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to root for the Golden Bears and to support the firefighters who bravely fought the Camp Fire.

Heather and Craig haven’t had much to cheer about in the last few weeks. The Butte County blaze swept through their neighborhood just 12 days after they moved into their home in Paradise.

“It’s been hard,” McDonald said. “What we thought was our future has changed.”

Dan Farren, with the Petaluma Fire Department, knows first-hand what it means to battle wildland blazes for days on end.

“It’s been very difficult,” he said Saturday. “They were long battles.”

Long battles that Farren’s family members watched mostly from afar until it all hit home during the devastating Wine Country wildfires last year.

“It’s always emotional because we’re from Santa Rosa so last year, when the fires were going on, it was my hometown that was on fire. It was me worrying about losing our home. It really put everything in perspective in a completely different way,” said Bailey Farren, Dan’s daughter.

About a thousand tickets were handed out to Bay Area firefighters and family members.

The Nov. 8 wildfire in Butte County all but leveled the town of Paradise and ravaged neighboring communities.

