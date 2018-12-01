NAPA (CBS SF) — A report from the California Highway Patrol reveals more details about a deadly hostage standoff at a veterans’ facility in Napa County last March.

In that incident, three female employees were fatally shot at the Pathway Home in Yountville, a residential treatment center for combat veterans. The suspect, a Sacramento veteran of Afghanistan named Albert Wong, later committed suicide.

The CHP report suggests that Wong, who had recently been expelled from the Pathway program, propped open a basement door the night before the shooting to allow him to gain access to the building, which is on the sprawling grounds of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

A sheriff’s deputy named Steve Lombardi, who confronted Wong at the scene, managed to escape serious injury and was hailed for his quick-thinking and courage.

“I’d like to give credit to the initial responding Napa County sheriff’s deputy who put himself in harm’s way — knowing this was an active situation where there were shots fired — (who) exchanged initial gunfire with the suspect,” said CHP assistant chief Chris Childs.

The report also says Wong legally purchased his weapons in Napa and San Mateo counties the previous month and had searched for suicide footage online.

Pathway Home suspended operations permanently following the shooting.