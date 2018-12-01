VACAVILLE (KPIX) – Starbucks has issued an apology after yet another customer has accused the company of racism.

Filipino-American Air Force veteran Johncarl Festejo said he was shocked when he heard his order called at a Vacaville Starbucks counter last week.

“A few minutes later I was just waiting in that area and next thing, you know what, I hear ‘Is there a Chang here? We have, is there a Chang? We have a hot cocoa,'” said Festejo.

Instead of “John” –as he had told the barista, his cup said “Chang” which not only is not his name but something more offensive.

The word ‘Chang’ is sometimes used as a racial slur to describe an Asian man.

Festejo said the situation was especially embarrassing because the whole thing happened in front of his twelve-year-old daughter.

He did get an apology from a Starbucks District Manager. The company said they are conducting an investigation and the employee involved is not scheduled to work again until it is complete.

This is the latest of several cases of Starbucks customer complaints of racist treatment at the coffee shop.

In response to the backlash, the company shut down its stores for a day to give employees mandatory racial-bias training.