SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A billboard with a strange message connecting feminists, eggs, and animal rights is turning heads in the South Bay, but turning some women off.

It was put up by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and it basically says ‘you can’t eat eggs and still consider yourself a feminist.’

It’s often been PETA’s strategy to be provocative. The idea is that it’s okay to say something a little outlandish or a little offensive, or just out of left field, if it brings attention to your cause, which in this case is the ethical treatment of animals in the farm industry.

A new ad campaign, titled ‘You Can’t be an Egg-Eating Feminist,’ is definitely in keeping with the tradition of being provocative.

The second line of the billboard reads, “Eggs and Dairy Are a Product of the Abuse of Females.”

“Many people who consider themselves feminists are unthinkingly supporting this violence against females every single day by consuming these cruel foods,” says the narrator in a video for the ad campaign.

So basically, the message is urging people to go vegan.

KPIX 5 talked to several women who say they’re both feminists and animal lovers, and they had strong reactions to the billboard.

“We have a movement right now that’s loud and strong and it’s being heard finally,” said feminist Amy Carlson. “To tie it to animal rights, that’s going to go down a whole other path.”

Anna Moore, who is also a feminist, doesn’t like the ad at all.

“I was shocked that they actually put that up there,” said Moore. “Like, I thought it was actually really stupid. It just seemed really ignorant honestly.”

In a press release, PETA said they hope their message finds a receptive audience in Silicon Valley.

“San Jose is a city of strong women and thoughtful students which makes it the perfect place to spark a conversation about the blatant misogyny of the egg and dairy industries,” it said.

Although the ad doesn’t specifically address it, PETA is taking aim at twin targets — both the egg and dairy industry.