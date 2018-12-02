Filed Under:Injury Crash, Panda Express, San Jose police
File photo of police lights. (Credit: Thinkstock)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Panda Express restaurant on the 4800 block of San Felipe Road.

The injuries are not considered life threatening, police said. A store employee said two customers were injured.

The collision occurred shortly after noon. No further information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

