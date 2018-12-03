ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — At around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, a vehicle struck a three-year-old child near the 2600 block of Somersville Road in Antioch, officials said.

The incident happened near the Sears building off Somersville and Delta Fair Roads. A citizen reported that the struck child was not breathing after performing CPR.

Contra Costa County firefighters responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter to fly down to the Sears lot, as well as two fire engines.

However, they decided to cancel the helicopter and resort to ground transportation only, making it easier to further attempt CPR.

No other details about the condition of the child or the incident itself were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.