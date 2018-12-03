ATLANTA (CBS SF/AP) — #30 on the Golden State Warriors scored 30 points–18 of which came in the first quarter–to lift the team to a convincing win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, with the final score reading 128-111.

The road win snapped a six-game road losing streak for the Warriors.

Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27. The team’s Big 3 (minus one Draymond Green from the usual Big 4) came together for 85 of the team’s 128 points.

Golden State raced to a 34-17 lead in the first 12 minutes — Curry outscored the Hawks by himself — and the defending NBA champions won for only the fourth time in 10 games.

Playing for the second time since missing 11 games with a groin injury, Curry hit his first six shots, four of them beyond the arc . He finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range

The Warriors led 61-47 at halftime and stretched the margin as high as 24 points, sending the rebuilding Hawks to their third straight loss.

John Collins led Atlanta with 24 points, and Trae Young added 20.

But it was a tough night for Young, the rookie guard who the Hawks are hoping to turn into their Curry-like centerpiece. He had seven turnovers and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Warriors improved to 31-3 when Curry, Thompson and Durant all reach 20 points. Golden State has won nine in a row over the Hawks, including four straight in Atlanta.

Thompson has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, the longest streak of his career. Kevon Looney scored a season-high 14 points, and Quinn Cook picked up five fouls in only 11 minutes.

Hawks: Jeremy Lin scored 14 points and converted a couple of three-point plays after drawing fouls on drives to the basket … DeAndre’ Bembry didn’t have much luck trying to guard Durant, picking up four fouls. … Atlanta had 18 turnovers and went 5 of 26 from outside the 3-point stripe.

The Warriors continue their longest road trip of the season at Cleveland on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.