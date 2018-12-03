SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sen. Kamala Harris reportedly said over the weekend that she plans to make a decision on a potential 2020 presidential run sometime over the holiday season.

According to Politico, Harris said at the “Know Your Value” event in San Francisco on Saturday that she will consult her family over the holidays and that running for president on the Democratic ticket “will ultimately be a family decision.”

In recent months, Harris has stumped for Democratic candidates in Iowa and South Carolina, states that are early on the 2020 primary calendar.

The onetime California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney, Harris would join what is expected to be a large field of Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump.

Several other senators, including Cory Booker of New Jersey, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are expected to launch bids, along with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Harris is not the only person from the Bay Area discussing a potential 2020 run. Billionaire and Democratic activist Tom Steyer has made multiple trips to South Carolina, after contributing $120 million to Democrats in the midterms.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of Pleasanton has also expressed interest in running.

“We’re going to have 15 to 20 people run, that is probably the best thing about this. I think crowded primaries flush out weaknesses and leaders emerge,” Swallwell said to reporters back in August.