BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California at Berkeley students cramming for finals next week will have an opportunity to de-stress with some llamas on campus Monday, according to campus officials.

The Llamapalooza event is taking place at UC Berkeley’s Memorial Glade from noon to 3 p.m., campus officials said.

The llamas have been brought to UC Berkeley for several years to help students facing stress from upcoming final exams.

The event is only open to UC Berkeley students, who will be able to guide the animals through an obstacle course, groom and feed them and pose for selfies, according to the university.

Ana Claire Mancia, a senior majoring in business, is organizing the event and holds the official title of “llama coordinator” with the Associated Students of the University of California academic affairs vice president’s office.

“We’ve seen a deep connection between students and llamas. Llamas provide students with many mental health benefits and put everything in perspective when we feel overwhelmed by finals,” Mancia said in a news release.

George “Geo” Caldwell of Llamas of Circle Home in Sonora brings the animals to the event.