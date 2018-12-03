SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — At around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, San Rafael Police received reports of a possible shooting occurring at Pickleweed Park at 50 Canal Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a young male adult inside of a vehicle, a victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers confirmed that the victim was dead at the scene. Witnesses said they saw another male running from the area right after the shooting.

San Rafael Police is now investigating the incident as an apparent homicide. A shelter in place notice was held in the area, but then it was lifted shortly afterward.

Police activity in the area of Pickleweed Park 50 Canal st. Avoid area.SHELTER IN PLACE IN THE AREA UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. https://t.co/Mo49WTGv7O — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) December 4, 2018

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to San Rafael Police Department by telephone at 415 485-3000, or to leave an anonymous message at http://www.srpd.org/forms/tips.php.