EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Marine Mammal Center personnel and East Bay Regional Parks Police Officers late Saturday afternoon helped rescue a young sea lion stranded on the beach at McLaughlin Eastshore State Park along San Francisco Bay west of Emeryville, according to a parks police social media post.

The young sea lion was taken to the Marine Mammal Center’s facility west of Sausalito.

Specific information about why the sea lion was stranded or about why the animal was taken to the Marine Mammal Center was not available Sunday night.

